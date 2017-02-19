Fox News Anchor Leaves To Join Team Trump… Amazing

Popular Fox News anchor Heather Nauert is rumored to be in negotiations to become the latest personality from the network to join Donald Trump’s administration.

This week, The Hill reported that Nauert is likely to become the State Department spokesperson, pending Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s approval. She was spotted entering the White House last week for a private meeting with the President to discuss a position in communications.

This would be a big move for Nauert, who has been with the network since 1998. She is currently a host on Fox & Friends, a show that Trump has deemed “the most honest morning show” on television. There is no question she is well suited for the position. She has an undergraduate degree in communications from Mt. Vernon College and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. She’s also a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations.

If she accepts the position, Nauert will be following the footsteps of Monica Crowley, who left the network to become Trump’s senior director of strategic communications. She was later forced to withdraw from the position after rumors that she had plagiarized several pieces throughout her career.

What do you think? Should Nauert accept the position?