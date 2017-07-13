Fox Fans Demand Shep Smith Be Fired For What He Just Said About Trump Jr.

Shep Smith has earned a reputation for being the most anti-Trump host at Fox News. Now, many fans are calling for him to be fired after he took an attack on the president’s oldest son way too far.

Donald Jr. was in hot water this week when the media reported that he had met with a Russian lawyer during the election in hopes of “getting dirt” on Hillary Clinton. He responded to the controversy by releasing his email threat with the lawyer in an attempt to head off the attack from the New York Times. Though many were impressed with his transparency, Smith took a very different approach.

“His transparency came minutes before he had been made aware that The New York times would be publishing the same e-mails this released, is that correct?” Smith asked Associated Press reporter Julie Bykowicz.

Bykowicz acknowledged this was, indeed, the case.

“So transparency is something that normally happens prior to learning that somebody else is about to document dump you. Normally that word wouldn’t be used in this circumstance,” Smith continued. “Each change in explanation happened after the New York Times brought out more of this information. Their story changes happen every time the Times brings out more relevant information.”

Twitter users weren’t happy with Smith’s accusations: