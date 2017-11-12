Four Assaulters Attempt To Kidnap Girl, They Didn’t Expect The Father To Be Home And Armed… See What Happens Next

As much as we hear negative stories involving guns being used as ammunition, it’s funny how we never hear stories about how guns stop something tragic from happening. Well if you’re this Florida man who saved his daughter form being kidnapped and his home from being burglarized, you’re pretty stoked you had a gun.

Florida police arrested four teens Tuesday who allegedly tried to rob and kidnap a member of a local family, but their plan went a little sideways when they were discovered by the owner of the house who had a gun.

“The 51-year old homeowner says his 17-year old daughter had called him to tell him that someone had blocked the road to their house with barrels,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Shortly after receiving the call from his daughter, he heard his dogs barking and saw his motion flood lights turn on, so he ran to get his gun.

He opened fire on the intruders as they attempted to break into his garage. A neighbor who heard the gun fire, and noticed a car in the street that they didn’t recognize, called the police, who caught up with the suspects at a nearby traffic stop.

“The OCSO investigation revealed the teens had concocted a plan to kidnap the teenage daughter,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “The goal was to first force her out of her car by blocking the road with barrels and garbage cans. (However their intended victim drove around the barrels and kept going.) They then planned to head to her house, confront and subdue her father — who they believed to be wealthy — and rob the home.”

Police arrested and charged Keilon Johnson, 19, Austin French, 17, Tyree Johnson, 16, and Kamauri Horn, 15, with attempted kidnapping and attempted home invasion robbery.