Fortunately, A Picture Proves Disneyland’s Extremely Wrong Casting Couch Gag Existed, Or Nobody Would Have Believed It

A reality we all need to face after the Weinstein scandal is how normalized the idea of “the casting couch” really is in Hollywood. For those unaware, “the casting couch” refers to the idea of a male superior in the film industry engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with female subordinates in the hopes that the female is able to further her career with the help of the male superior.

The idea of “the casting couch”, and the fact that it was actually happening, became normalized in the industry to the point where it was more of a well-known industry joke than a pervasive issue.

You would never guess that a place like Disney land would make a “casting couch” joke, would you? well they did.

This was just how pervasive this industry joke was, that this sign used to hang in a park for children, and it’s a clear sexual reference, the sign even has a phallic shape.

Matthew Gottula, an expert on Disney Parks said that back in the earlier days of the parks, they were filled with puns and some sexual innuendos

“There were a ton of them,” Gottula says, remembering a stand that sold milkshakes called San Andreas Shakes that were “delicious to a fault.”

“Some of them had really adult overtones to them,” he says. “It’s crazy to see that now, because the way they design the parks now doesn’t include adult elements. This casting couch pun is so wild that I was glad I was able to find a picture of it to prove that it actually existed.”

The point of this post isn’t to bash Disney, but rather to show how sex is perceived in Hollywood, and the disrespect that women suffer in the film industry to men like Weinstein all the time, it isn’t new this year, or this decade, but ideas like “the casting couch” and women having to be sexualized in order to advance their careers have been around a long time and need to end.