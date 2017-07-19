Former Miss USA Reveals Unexpected Truth You Didn’t Know About Trump (It Involves Cocaine)

The mainstream media is doing everything in their power to make President Donald Trump look like a villain, so it’s not surprising that this isn’t the story you’re watching on CNN.

According to The Daily Caller, 2006 Miss USA Tara Conner spoke out this week to reveal a very different side of the president. Conner was almost stripped of her crown after she was caught drinking underage and tested positive for cocaine. Instead of throwing her out, Trump gave her a second chance that ultimately transformed her life.

“Donald Trump had a choice,” Conner wrote in an op-ed thanking Trump. “He could have fired me or he could have given an opportunity to get help and thank God he chose to give me that opportunity because it was a huge step forward to the recovery movement. I believe he saw the good in me and had a deeper understanding of what I was dealing with, having lost a brother to alcoholism.”

To this day, Conner credits Trump with giving her the opportunity to get treatment. She has now focused on giving that same opportunity to the millions of Americans struggling with addiction.

“Ultimately, I feel as though every American should be afforded the same opportunity that I was given. Addiction is a progressive disease, and substance misuse is the leading cause of death for those 50 and under,” she explained.

Since leaving the competition, Conner has stayed in touch with Trump and they have even raised money together for treatment centers.

“He has the opportunity to save so many lives,” Conner said. “There’s over 40 million Americans that are impacted by addiction and it’s not being treated as the health care crisis that it is.”