Former Mexican President Attacks Trump For Ending DACA: “You Have Failed America”

“Trump you have failed America. Cancelling DACA, it is the worst action you have ever done against the ones that cannot defend themselves. This measure is cruel and heartless, worst than any machine. You’re cancelling the future of 800,000 children and young people,” said the former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

America should not be responsible for creating a better future for immigrants whose leader is not inclined to create a better future for his own people. No one’s future is being cancelled, just redirected.

Fox continued, “You are so mistaken. The future of any country is the minorities which will be majorities in a few years. You cannot stop the change, the progress, the future of that great nation.”

“I hope your grandson never be in this terrible situation. The rest of the world, they are welcoming immigrants, but Trump keeps talking about walls … He is too stupid to realize that one day the minority will become the majority,” the former President of Mexico said, as reported by the Examiner.

He continued his rant on Twitter. “@realDonaldTrump Minorities will soon be the majority, and remember: we’re stronger together. Get it? You can’t trump the dream,” Vicente Fox tweeted.

He is out of his mind.

Should he just sit down and take care of his own country?