Former Jihadist, Now Counter Terrorist Puts CNN Reporter On Blast, Tells The Truth About Trump

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin recent interviewed former Jihadist and current counterterrorism expert Mubin Shaikh about President Trump’s comments to ISIS after the Manchester bombing. Trump received immense backlash for calling ISIS “evil losers” and arguing that calling them “monsters” is what they wanted.

“So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that,” said President Trump.

“How does that resonate? Does that embolden terrorists, are they laughing at it, are they angered?” asked Brooke Baldwin.

Baldwin was clearly caught off guard when Shaikh said he thought that the President’s approach was spot on.

“It depends…but look, your president was exactly right. I mean, at the base of it they’re murderers. They’re not martyrs, they’re not heroes… In order to delegitimize and demystify…these are the phrases we need to use. Losers, you know low-lives, scum bags, they all apply,” said Saikh.

“Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed,” Trump continued in response to the tragic attack. “We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out of our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated. Life must be protected.”