Former Clinton Campaign Chairman Exposes How He’s Spent Every Night Since Election… Try Not To Laugh

While speaking to MSNBC recently, former Hillary Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta confessed that he loses sleep over the fact that Clinton lost the Electoral College.

During the segment, Alisyn Camerota asked Podesta if Clinton is surprised how often the Trump administration refers to her since the election has been over.

“It’s unprecedented,” Podesta responded. “You never saw that behavior from any other president who’s talking about the person they beat. I think it really just bugs the hell out of him that she got three million more votes than he did and he keeps coming back to that. Obviously, we bear the burden of having lost the Electoral College, so I lose sleep about that every night.”

Podesta then went on to make the absurd claim that Clinton gets under Trump’s skin because he really lost the election.

“It’s partly strategic to try to deflect attention from his problems, but I think she’s really under his skin because he knows that in the popular vote, she beat him and beat him soundly,” he added.

This is not the first time Podesta has used the popular vote to defend his position. He has clearly failed to accept the results of the election.