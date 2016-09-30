Football Player Suspended For Not Standing For National Anthem… This Is What Should Happen

This month, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick dominated headlines with his public pre-game protests against the national anthem.

His refusal to stand and honor the flag has sparked a series of protests among NFL football players, who have taken similar stands against what they are now deeming a “racist” and “oppressive” song. Protesters believe the song is a symbol of social injustice in the country.

These players and their actions have been the source of controversy for weeks now, with some losing contracts, and some gaining contracts. But it is a different story for students, who are facing harsh punishments for replicating thee protests on high-school campuses throughout the country.

Reports indicate that high-school football players in New Jersey, Alabama and Massachusetts are facing suspension from school. They have even reported threats against their physical well-being.

What do you think? Should students be punished for these actions?