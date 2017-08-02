Foolish Mayor Carries Concealed Handgun At Work After Protesting Against Concealed Carry Bill

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has a concealed carry permit and frequently carries his handgun on the job. Still, he is opposing a measure that would allow city workers to do the same.

At the end of July, Breitbart reported that Brand opposes Councilman Garry Bredefeld’s proposal to allow all city workers with concealed carry permits to carry while on the job.

“We have code enforcement officers and other employees working out in the community, and some of them have been threatened,” Bredefeld said. “They should have the opportunity to protect themselves and potentially protect others.”

The Republican leader also cited the April 2017 shooting where Kori Ali Muhammad allegedly killed three people on the streets of Fresno, suggesting this was one of “many instances where people with a CCW license have been able to prevent such loss of life.”

Stories like this are all too common: a concealed carry permit holder sees a threat, or even hears gunshots, and is able to intervene before things escalate to a mass shooting. They have the ability to stop crime. It’s about more than self-defense.

Still, Brand apparently opposes Bredefeld’s effort—denying city workers the same sense of self-protection he feels when he is armed “on occasion while conducting city business.”

What do you think of this? Is this hypocrisy at its finest?