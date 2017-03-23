Food Stamp Leeches Just Got The Most Devastating News Of All Time… The Party Is Over

‘Operation Stampede’ is one of the biggest food stamp fraud takedowns in U.S. history. 22 people were charged and more than $13 million in fraudulent food-stamp transactions were uncovered—all thanks to Obama’s willful mismanagement of the system.

According to the Miami Herald, the bust involved more than $13 million in fraudulent food stamp transaction. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, state and federal law enforcement, conducted a joint identify theft investigation using SNAP EBT cards with the stolen identities. Apparently, the stores would ring up food, but the customer would not leave with anything but cash. The owner would pocket a cut and the scheme involved thousands of SNAP recipients.

Jack Heacock, director of the Florida Division of Public Assistance Fraud, said the arrests were only the beginning. The defendants, all of whom were authorized to accept food stamps, face charges of wire fraud and food stamp/EBT fraud. They are facing up to 20 years in prison and five years for food stamp fraud.

Here is the summary of the charges, courtesy of Joe for America:

▪ Karla Rodriguez Diaz, 28, owns Opa Locka Fruit and Produce Market, LLC, at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave. Diaz and Luis Marzo Machado, 30, redeemed over $2.4 million in food stamps between August 2014 and March 2016.

▪ Pedro Sanchez Barrero, 26, owns Pedro Produce in the flea market. Barrero, along with Antonia Barrero, 48, racked up about $2 million.

▪ Diocenila Castro, 49, of Miami, owns Castro Produce in the flea market. From November 2014 through March 2016, Castro redeemed over $1.5 million.

▪ Matias Jose Ramirez, 37, of Miami and Jorge Saladrigas Milian, 56, of Opa-locka, own Ramirez Produce and Jorge Produce in the flea market. From April 2014 through March 2016, they redeemed about $1.5 million.

▪ Reinaldo Arteaga, 62, of Miami Gardens owns Arteaga Produce in the flea market. Arteaga and Luisdian Hernandez Gonzalez, 22, redeemed over $1.2 million between August 2014 and March 2016.

▪ Zulfiqar Mithavayani, 51, of Miramar, owns ABC Food Market, 163 NW 14th St., and Jamal Al-Hawa, 60, of Davie, redeemed over $1.1 million beginning in March 2013.

▪ Maikel Manuel Riviaux, 42, of Hialeah, owns a seafood market, Pucho Fish Market, 2060 NW Opa-locka Blvd. From May 2015 through March 2016, Riviaux and his co-conspirators (who were not named) redeemed about $1 million at the fish and flea markets.

▪ Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 45, of Miami Gardens owns a seafood delivery route business, Los Corticos Fish Corp., 3310 NW 171st Terr. Between May 2015 and May 2016, Gonzalez and Noraida Pi Figueroa, 40, of Miami Gardens, redeemed about $1 million.

▪ Rafael Gonzalez Cuellar, 54, of Opa-locka owns Cuellar Produce Corp. in the flea market. Between January 2015 and May 2016, Cuellar and Luis Casola Rojas, 43, of Hialeah redeemed over $900,000.

▪ Katia Nunez Landeiro, 35, of Miami, owns Katy Produce in the flea market. Landeiro redeemed over $700,000 between July 2014 and March 2015.

▪ Idaysi Landeiro Reyes, 47, of Miami Gardens, owns Landeiro Produce in the flea market. Reyes and Javier Gallardo Gonzalez, 47, of Miami Gardens redeemed over $600,000 from July 2015 through March 2016.

▪ Nelson Chico, 59, of Hialeah, owns Rey Produce in the flea market. Chico and Luisdian Hernandez Gonzalez, 22, who was also charged in another of these cases, redeemed over $600,000.

▪ Fernando Fernandez Garcia, 33, of Miami, owns Santa Cruz Shark in the flea market. Garcia redeemed over $500,000 from December 2014 to March 2016.

▪ Luis Casola Rojas, 43, of Hialeah, owns Casola Produce in the flea market. Rojas was also charged in another of these cases. Rojas redeemed over $380,000 from October 2015 through March 2016.

▪ Angelo Socarras, 37, of Hialeah, owns Angelo Produce in the flea market. Socarras redeemed approximately $190,000 from October 2015 through March 2016.