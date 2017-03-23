Florida Thug Thought He Could Rob This Poor Mother, Before He Knew It… Shotgun In The Mouth [VIDEO]

One Florida home invader saw the full justice of the Second Amendment when surveillance footage caught him running out of a Miami Gardens home, followed by a homeowner—a young mother—with a shotgun in her hands. The video was released on Tuesday in hopes that someone might be able to identify the burglar.

While the woman was inside with her 10-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, footage revealed the young black male knocking on the front door. When no one answered, he attempted to kick the door open.

“All of the sudden I hear some banging noise,” the woman told ABC Miami affiliate WPLG news. “I thought it was my dreams or something.”

But when the women checked her security camera, she spotted a complete stranger trying to force his way into her home—a nightmare come to life. Fortunately, the women’s instinct kicked in and she quickly grabbed her shotgun.

“I will do anything to protect my family,” the woman later told reporters. When the man was greeted with the weapon, he ran to a stolen Mercedes-Benz.

“He was running for his life and kept looking back, making sure I wasn’t going to shoot him in the back,” the woman said, acknowledging that the only thing that stopped her from pulling the trigger was her children. She has not yet recovered from the event.

“I don’t sleep great at night,” she said. “Any little noise I listen to, I have to constantly look at my camera or look at my window.”

