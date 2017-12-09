Five Year Old Survivor Still Recovering From Texas Church Shooting Asks For A Simple Gift For Christmas

A 5 year old survivor of the Sutherland Springs shooting is hoping for a good Christmas this year while recovering in a local hospital.

Sandy Ward continues to mourn the loss of two of her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law “It’s really been hitting me this week,” she said. “It seems like all I do is cry lots of days because I still miss JoAnn and the girls (Emily and Brooke) and I’m sure it will be a long time before I get over that.”

Ward still has to care for her other two grandchildren however, Rianna and Ryland, who survived the brutal attack.

“They still haven’t told him yet that his mom and sisters are dead, but I’m sure he’s kind of getting some kind of idea because he’s 5,” she said. Despite everything that has happened, Ward says Ryland is still all smiles.

“You got so many nice people that are sending a card and a dollar to Ryland,” she said. “He does really enjoy that a lot.”

Initially Ryland was supposed to be home for Christmas, but his shattered femur is not healing as quickly as anticipated, his kidney is also experiencing some problems as his prognosis now is that he will be out in around 6 weeks.

The Ward family is asking for the community’s help. They are hoping fill Ryland’s stay at the hospital with joy.

Those interested in sending a Christmas card with a dollar can send it to the following address:

Ryland Ward

P.O. Box 174

Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161

Ward said they are going to save the money for a Go-Kart and that he also likes getting pictures from other children and their pets.

Ryland is only 5 year old and has been through hell, let’s make his Christmas while he’s in the hospital the best Christmas he’s had yet.