The First Threat To Quit NFL If Forced To Stand For The Anthem Is Out! Can You Guess Who?

Liberals are very fond of bluffing as a tactic when they don’t get their way politically. The big one we all heard was “if Trump gets elected, I’m moving to Canada”. Of course he did get elected, and there was no mass migration to Canada. We all remember how public Susan Sarandon was with her assertion that if McCain won the election in 2008 she was going to leave the country, does anybody really think she was going to go through with that?

The newest bluff in a long series of them if from Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rashard Mathews. He was asked on twitter by one of his followers if he would either stay in the locker room, or take the fine for the anthem protest, to which Mathews responded by saying he would stop playing football if he were required to respect the national anthem. I’ll call that bluff.

So @_RMatthews of @titans says he'll quit NFL if he has to stand for national anthem. Bye, dude. pic.twitter.com/ybnYOgZSyq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 12, 2017

The Marine pictured in Matthews’ profile pic is his half-brother, Christopher Ruiz, who died in Afghanistan in 2015. Of course, Mathews deleted this tweet shortly after it was posted. Rishard Mathews really wants the public to believe that he will walk away from a $6.3 million dollar contract if he is forced to respect our anthem and flag? I highly doubt that is a decision he wants to make, as evidenced by how quickly his tweet was deleted.

Even to make the claim, without having any intention on following through is is cowardly, I would have a small semblance of respect if he felt so strongly about his beliefs that he did walk away from the NFL, and trust me, he would not be missed, but we all know that is not going to be the case. We’ll see how he responds when the NFL inevitably makes the anthem ceremony mandatory, and we’ll see how willing he is to walk away from the game and all that money.