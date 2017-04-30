First O’Reilly, Then Hannity, Now Watters?

It’s been a brutal month for Fox News. First, the network made the controversial decision to let go of prime-time star Bill O’Reilly admit sexual harassment allegations. Next, Sean Hannity was accused of being inappropriate. Now, Jesse Watters is under fire for making what liberals are calling a “sexual” comment on live air.

On Tuesday, as part of his commentary on “The Five,” Watters was discussing Ivanka Trump’s appearance in Berlin at a women’s conference. While on stage, the First Daughter was booed for saying her father supported families.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” Watters commented, holding a pretend microphone up to his own face.

Here's the full clip of Jesse Watters saying he liked how Ivanka "was speaking into that microphone." pic.twitter.com/hwfJl3jil5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 26, 2017

By the end of the day, liberals were having a field day with the comment, concluding that Watters must have been making a crude sexual gesture. Of course, Watters has vehemently denied those allegations.

“On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” he tweeted, adding, “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”