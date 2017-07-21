First Muslim Police In Minnesota Murders Blonde Girl For ***

Less than a week ago, an innocent yoga instructor was murdered in cold blood. The story of her tragic death highlights some major issues in this country.

The murder reportedly took place in a back alley. Justine Damond didn’t stand a chance against the brutality she was about to face for no reason other than being a good Samaritan.

On the night of her murder, Damond called 911. She was frightened that a man had accosted someone behind her home. When a police car pulled up to her house, she walked outside in her pajamas, desperate to speak with authorities.

As she was walking up to the police car to fill them in about the potential crime, Officer Mohamed Noor pulled out his gun and shot her dead. Later, Noor claimed he was “spooked”—despite the fact that his partner was in the car and she was in her pajamas. Many are demanding Noor be charged with murder, saying headlines would look very different if the tables were turned.

“If a blonde cop killed a Muslim, we would all be raked over the coals,” Pamela Geller wrote. “There would be marches and calls for sharia legislation and god knows what.”

Instead, there appears to be silence. What do you think of this?