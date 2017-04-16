First Lady Melania Makes Amazing Announcement… This Is Wonderful

This summer, President Trump’s wife Melania and their young son Barron will officially be moving into the White House, following the end of the school year.

The move is in line with what transition officials told the media in December about Melania’s decision to stay in Trump Tower in Manhattan until Barron wrapped up his schooling. Since his inauguration in late January, President Trump has lived at the White House while the First Lady has remained in New York City.

Still, the First Lady has not been absent. She has been directly involved in arranging the house at 1600 for the big move.

Melania has been slowly increasing her responsibilities as First Lady and has been involved in meeting with many prominent leaders at Mar-a-Lago.

Barron will be the first boy to live at the White House since John F. Kennedy, Jr.—who was a toddler at the time.

“Melania Trump bringing and unifying her family under one roof of the White House is a very smart move, and a very traditional move,” Andrew Och, a White House historian, told reporters at Fox News. “The fact that she was protecting (Barron) before this by letting him finish out his school year is not unprecedented. It is just a little bit unusual that they didn’t move into the White House immediately after the inauguration.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Melania’s official move?