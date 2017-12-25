First Class Passenger Of United Airlines Finds Sheila Jackson Lee In Her Seat, Then Chaos Ensued

A passenger on a flight from Huston, Texas to Washington, D.C. has accused Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, of stealing her first class seat on the plane. Then she threatened to have the woman removed from the plane for taking a photo of Jackson Lee.

“It was just so completely humiliating,” said Jean-Marie Simon, a 63-year-old attorney and private school teacher who used 140,000 miles on Dec. 3 to purchase the first-class tickets to take her from Washington D.C. to Guatemala and back home.

When it was time for her to take the last plane ride in her series of plane rides home from George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Dec. 18th, after a weather delay that lasted about an hour, Simon alleges that her ticket was scanned and she was told that it was not in the system.

She was asked if she had cancelled her own flight.

“No,” she said she replied. “I just want to go home.”

Her seat, 1A, was taken, she was told. Simon was given a $500 voucher and reseated in row 11, Economy Plus.

Simon later discovered that Jackson Lee was in her seat receiving preferential treatment.

“After thoroughly examining our electronic records, we found that upon receiving a notification that Flight 788 was delayed due to weather, the customer appears to have canceled her flight from Houston to Washington, D.C. within the United mobile app,” United said in a statement. “As part of the normal pre-boarding process, gate agents began clearing standby and upgrade customers, including the first customer on the waitlist for an upgrade.”

Simon denies that she ever cancelled her ticket and even showed a reported a screenshot of the United website displaying just one “active” ticket.

Jackson Lee issued a statement on Saturday afternoon saying: “I asked for nothing exceptional or out of the ordinary and received nothing exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

So why did Simon receive a $500 voucher if United claims she cancelled her own ticket? Jackson Lee wanted to sit first class so she kicked a regular woman out of her seat, what an abuse of power.