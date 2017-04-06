First Bill For Funding Of The Wall Submitted, Look Whose Paying

According to reports, members of the GOP have just introduced a bill that will impose a 2% fee on the money immigrants in the United States send to their relatives back home. The fee will only be imposed on money sent to the countries responsible for undocumented immigration.

A group of House Republicans introduced the bill on Thursday. It is the first major effort to fund President Trump’s border wall. Supporters say the government could collect billions of dollars by imposing the few. Though estimates vary, remittances from immigrants in the U.S. to their relatives back home could top $130 billion a year, meaning that the tax could net more than $2 billion a year.

“This bill is simple—anyone who sends their money to countries that benefit from our porous borders and illegal immigration should be responsible for providing some of the funds needed to complete the wall,” Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama said in a statement.

“This bill keeps money in the American economy, and most importantly, it creates a funding stream to build the wall,” Rogers added.

In addition to Rogers, the measure is being led by Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania in response to Mexican authorities’ claims that they do not intend to pay for the wall.