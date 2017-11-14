First Anti-Trump Hotel That Will Open Soon Is Even More Disgusting Than You Imagine

A new politically themed hotel is opening in Washington D.C. in the spring of 2018 that you would probably rather see online than in person. Eaton Workshop, the hotel, is going to be fitted with two giant televisions in the lobby that continuously play clips from both the 2012 and the 2016 elections, an the point of the presentation is to have people reflect on how we got to where we are politically.

The hotel is owned by Katherine Lo, the daughter of Ka Shui Lo, the creator and executive chairman of Hong Kong-based Langham Hospitality Group Ltd..

This hotel is basically being branded as an anti-Trump hotel, which is a very sad brand. As opposed to creating your own brand with your own image and trying to make it successful, Katherine Lo decided she would just pick a polarizing political figure who owns a very famous hotel brand, and piggy back off of that by slamming him at every turn in the hotel.

Inside the hotel is an event hall which they plan to host a wide variety of events driven by a liberal agenda consisting of fireside chats, TED talks and rooftop lectures that Lo hopes will be free, open to the public, and streamable as Eaton-branded podcasts.

“We wanted to emphasize that it’s a place for people who are thinking outside the box and want to effect a change in the world,” she says.

Though she repeatedly talks about fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, Lo also tells Bloomberg that “the goal isn’t to bring together left and right.” Instead, she wants to create “a diversity of fields and backgrounds as well as gender and ethnicity.” In other words, her hotel attempts to represent the antithesis of what she perceives of the Trump hotel that’s just a few blocks away.