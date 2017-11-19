Fire Department Refuses To Take Down Confederate Flag, Gets Sent Ultimate Threat By County

Commissioners in Montgomery County, North Carolina say they will restrict funding to a rural volunteer fire department that has refused to take down a confederate flag that hangs over it.

Debate surrounding the flag at the Uwharrie Volunteer Fire Department has gone back for months and the volunteer department has been informed that they wont receive funding until the flag is removed.

Uwharrie fire officials couldn’t be reached. The department has said it relies heavily on donations from a community that supports the flags.

“We feel that we would not continue to receive the financial support needed to meet our expenses if we remove our flags,” the department wrote, the Montgomery Herald reported. “In our opinion, the protection of life and property outweighs the few people that choose to be offended and have a perverted view of a symbol that is part of our community’s history and heritage.”

County commissioners asked firefighters in July to take down the flag, Asheboro’s Courier-Tribune reported, a proposal the department cited the First Amendment in rejecting. Pressure on commissioners continued, with county and district Democrats passing resolutions against the flag.

“Years have gone by, and it’s time to take action,” said county resident Harvest Little, a member of a community group that had planned a rally Saturday to push for the flag’s removal. “This flag is tantamount to the monuments to the old South. It’s not only offensive to African Americans but to all people who see themselves as Americans.”

In their letter this week, commissioners sought a stern middle ground between the warring sides.

“The lesson that needs to be learned from this episode are that the county has a long way to go with education, that responsibility does not begin and end as a function of government, and that if anyone wants to hearken back to a period of respect then the best course to that end is to start practicing it today with all of your fellow Montgomery County residents,” it read.

Commissioners renewed their offer to replace the flag with a historical heritage marker, a proposal the fire department had rejected.

Comments on the fire department’s Facebook page largely support its flag.

“Nice to see there is still a little bit of America left in America,” one commenter wrote.

“I think that the Confederate Flag should be proudly flown, as it is a part of history and people seem to forget that!!” added another. “They want to take away everything that is symbolic of our history and blame it on what they believe it to mean. Here’s a wake up call – if you don’t know what the Confederate Flag stands for or what it’s History truly is – please read up on it before you pass judgment!!!!”