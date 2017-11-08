FINALLY: Weinstein Will Be Indicted!

Finally, after weeks, Harvey Weinstein is going to be indicted for his sexual indiscretions against women. A Manhattan district attorney will seek an indictment against Harvey Weinstein as early as next week, ignoring the NYPD plan, which is to immediately slap the movie mogul in cuffs, sources told The Post.

Cops had been building a case against Weinstein since 2010 for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Heurta twice that year.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said last week the department is sharing information with DA Cy Vance’s office and the next step would be to obtain an arrest warrant to pick up Weinstein in Arizona, where he is in rehab.

Apparently there had been bad blood between the two departments after botching an investigation into Weinstein in 2015 based on allegations made by an Italian model, and the DA’s office was especially upset when they found out that the press had found out about plans to issue an arrest warrant.

Vance instead plans on presenting a case to a grand jury first and waiting for an indictment, law enforcement sources said.

“We’re not commenting on the investigation or any timeline,” said Manhattan DA spokeswoman Joan Vollero.

De la Huerta is just one woman out of dozens who has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein made inappropriate sexual advances towards them, police believe De la Huerta’s case is the strongest however because the incidents happened within the statute of limitations and the actress remembers both the incidents in detail.

The “Boardwalk Empire” star says the producer twice wormed his way into her Tribeca apartment in as many months, then forced himself on her.

“I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig … He raped me,” she told Vanity Fair.