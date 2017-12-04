FINALLY: Trump Gives A Huge Kick In The Money Sucking Democrat Anthill, They Are In Panic Mode

In Trump’s short tie in office, his removal of Obama era policies and introduction of some of his own is being credited with jump starting what was a stagnant economy. But there’s one mountain of red tape that’s eluded his machete — the Obama-created Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Until now.

The White House finally gained control of the regulatory agency following the resignation of CFPB Director Richard Cordray, an Obama appointee and liberal Democrat who quit his special five-year post early to run for Ohio governor.

Mick Mulvaney, a conservative budget director, was appointed to temporarily take over the powerful agency.

On his first day on the job, Mulvaney instated a 30-day freeze on all new hiring and regulations at the CFPB, triggering a collective sigh of relief from the financial industry.

“It is a completely unaccountable agency, and I think that’s wrong,” Mulvaney explained. “If the law allowed this place not to exist, I’d sit down with the president to try to make the case that other agencies can do this job well if not more effectively.”

Already regulated by half a dozen other federal agencies, bankers have complained the new agency has too much power, is too partisan and has abused its regulatory authority over the past six years. Congressional Democrats established the CFPB in 2011 as part of the post-crisis financial overhaul.

CFPB defenders such as former Democratic Rep. Barney Frank, who drafted the bill creating the watchdog agency, have sought to rebut criticism by accusing Republicans of exaggerating complaints of overregulation.

“In all the years since we created it, they do not give one single example of abuse. They talk about an agency that is ‘out of control,’ it’s a ‘bureaucratic monster.’ You would think there would be some horror stories. You would think they would say, ‘And here’s what they did wrong, it created this sort of problem,’ ” Frank said. “I hope people will ask these critics — what is an example of what they did wrong?”