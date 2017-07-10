FINALLY : Obama Could Go To Prison For What He’s Been Trying To Do Behind Trump’s Back

Barack Obama seems to be struggling with the idea that he is no longer President of the United States. Instead of shying away from the public eye, he has spent the past few months traveling the world and publicly criticizing President Donald Trump. On Friday, he took things way too far when he met with a foreign leader and completely undermined the Commander in Chief.

Obama reportedly met with South Korean President Moon Jae-In to discuss Moon’s resolve to pursue sanctions and dialogue to tackle North Korea’s nuclear program. The foreign leader also shared the results from his recent summit with President Trump, allegedly asking for Obama’s advice on ways to “advance the relationship.”

Obama’s actions are definitely distasteful, but they could be illegal as well. His conversation appears to be a direct violation of the Logan Act, defined by Cornell Law School as:

“Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

What do you think? Is it time for Obama to relinquish his ‘power’ once and for all and give Trump a chance to lead?