FINALLY: Even Pelosi Thinks Conyers Should Resign [WATCH]

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi has finally given up her support of John Conyers in the face of the increasing public pressure for him to resign. Pelosi initially supported Conyers, she even at one point called him an “icon,” but the public pressure has become too great for her to continue so she has been forced to publicly ask Conyers to resign.

“I pray for Congressman Conyers and his family and wish them well,” Pelosi said. “However, Congressman Conyers should resign.”

The new call form Pelosi comes after it was announced Thursday morning that Conyers had been hospitalized due to stress-related issues.

“Monica Conyers, Mrs. Conyers, is by his side and we just ask, really the nation, to pray for this congressman that has done so much for the nation,” said family spokesperson Sam Riddle, who did not elaborate on what the congressman is suffering from beyond stress.

Conyers originally denied the accusations earlier in November before stepping down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Zero tolerance means consequences for everyone no matter how great the legacy,” Pelosi added on Thursday.

What a legacy it is Conyers is leaving behind. In the last couple weeks we have heard stories from multiple women and coworkers about how Conyers would “change in his office”, or that he would become mad at female staffers if they spurned his sexual advances, or how it was common knowledge not to enter an elevator alone with Conyers if you were a woman, what a legacy.

Watch this video of Pelosi bending to the pressure from the public.

Conyers is a disgusting man, and he has served his time in public office a couple times over, it’s time for him to go, if not because of the sexual indiscretion, but the health is also a factor.