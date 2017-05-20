Final Obama Travel Tab Released, When You See It You Will Be FURIOUS

Months after leaving the White House, the final tab for former President Obama’s eight years of family travel to resorts, beaches, and international cities has come in. The bill is reported at $99,714,527.82.

Judicial Watch, the taxpayer watchdog group said that it just received some of the last responses to Obama-era Freedom of Information Act requests for trip costs from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Secret Service.

Here’s what they show, according to The Washington Examiner:

— The March 2014 trip to Key Largo during Spring Break – where the first family stayed at the exclusive Ocean Reef Club – cost the Secret Service $247,827.50; $182,120.33 for hotels and $65,707.17 in travel expenses. The total cost of that trip with previously released $885,683 in flight costs from the Air Force is $1,133,510.50.

— Michelle Obama’s February 2015 Aspen vacation cost the Secret Service a total of $64,807.41; $47,109.28 for hotels, $3,559.43 in rental cars and $14,138.70 in other travel expenses. The total cost of the trip with $57,068.80 in flight costs from previously released Air Force records is $121,876.21.

— Judicial Watch released documents from the Air Force concerning the 2016-2017 Obama family Christmas trip to Honolulu showing 17.9 hours flying at $142,380 per hour, bringing the total flight cost to $2,548,602.

Those numbers reportedly do not include all expenses and there are still many unknowns—but that’s a pretty steep estimate nonetheless.

“For eight long years, the Obamas spent our tax dollars for a lavish jet-setting lifestyle,” commented Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Many in the media would only focus on President Trump’s travel, but Barack Obama continues to cost taxpayers with his luxury travel and we aim to get the facts.”

