The Filthy Surprise Obama Left To Trump After Leaving The White House Will Make You Shiver

President Donald Trump is facing backlash once again this week after he was quoted calling the White House “a real dump.” Apparently, liberals are forgetting that First Lady Michelle Obama once called the White House a “prison.” They’re outraged that Trump would say anything negative about the executive mansion, but that’s only part of the story.

According to reports, Barack Obama left something behind that proves that Trump is standing on a pretty solid foundation for his claims. Freedom Daily is reporting that Obama staffers have come forward to say that the former president allowed the White House to fall into such bad condition that it was literally infested with roaches.

“It was the size of a small drone,” Martha Joynt Kumar, a professor of political science at Townson University, said of trying to capture one of the roaches. “I wanted to bag it so that the GSA would know what kind of issue we had. I chased it. But it got away behind some wiring.”

Apparently, it’s common knowledge that Obama’s White House was overrun by insects and the President didn’t seem to care about finding a solution for the problem. Once again, Trump is being forced to clean up Obama’s mess.