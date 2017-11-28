Filmmaker Jon Alpert Claims The Failure Of Cuba’s Communism Is US’s Fault

It looks like somebody doesn’t know their history, as film maker Jon Alpert appeared as a guest on Friday’s New Day a year after Fidel Castro’s death to promote his film about Castro’s Cuba, and went on to blame the economic failures of communism in Cuba on the United States.

Alpert began by claiming that Fidel Castro made some “useful changes” in the early years after gaining power:

Since we spent 45 years, we look at this under a very, very long line, so if you look at Cuba under Batista and the changes that the Castros initiated, those were useful changes. The real tragedy is the ideas — the things that I agreed with — I think that you might agree with — universal free education, better health care for everybody, the alphabetization of the island — they never really got a chance to put into practice.

He then pushed blame onto the U.S for the failures of communism as he added:

There were some early years back in the ’70s when Fidel bet everything on the sugar crop, sugar prices were at an all-time high, the money was flowing in — they were building schools, hospitals — they were doing the type of stuff that we want to do here in our country, then the United States took — and we dumped our sugar reserves on the world market, crashed the sugar price, blew the bottom out of the Cuban economy, the Soviet Union collapsed, 85 percent shrinkage in their economy. At that particular point, they were out of gas, and they stayed out of gas for a long time.

Alpert’s been at this for a very long time. In 1986, Rolling Stone hailed Alpert for being a Sixties activist with a camera, and reported Alpert has been boosting the Castros since Nixon was president:

Their big break came in 1974, when they became friendly with members of the Cuban mission to the UN: “We were able to convince them to allow us into the country with our camera,” Alpert says. Their Cuba documentary ended up on PBS (The New York Times called it one of the ten best television shows of the year)”…

This communist sympathizer is nuts and has no idea what he’s talking about in term of the economy. He is praising Castro for building the entire Cuban economy around sugar in the 70’s and blaming the United States for “ruining” Cuba’s complex economy based on sugar, by selling all our sugar. If the United States could single handedly destroy Cuba’s economy by selling all our excess sugar, how in the world can you claim that it’s a sound economic move?