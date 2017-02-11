Female Soldier Assassinates 100 ISIS Terrorists, But When She Went Home Look What They Did To Her

Joanna Palani was born in an Iraqi refugee camp in 1993. When she was three years old, her family moved to Denmark. Fueled by her past, Palani eventually dropped out of college to join Kurdish troops in Iraq to take out ISIS. While in the field, she killed more than 100 terrorists.

Palani claims she went “to fight for women’s rights, for democracy—for the European values I learned as a Danish girl.”

“I was willing to give up my life and my freedom to stop ISIS advancing so that everyone in Europe can be safe,” she continued. “This was my choice.”

When she returned home to Denmark, however, she was not celebrated as a hero. Instead, she was arrested for violating her country’s travel ban. Immediately, her passport was confiscated and she was briefly placed in jail.

“I am seen as a terrorist in my own country,” Palani explained, before shedding light on her experience. “ISIS fighters are very easy to kill.”

Of course, they also exact revenge. Palani now has a $1 million bounty on her head.

“ISIS want to kill me, and capture me to convert me into a radical Islamist or turn me into a sex slave,” she concluded in a chilling prediction. “My worries about being captured and killed are not as great as my love of freedom. I will keep trying to show them that I am a liberated and independent woman. This is how I will defeat them.”

What do you think of Palani’s story?