Feinstein Loses Her Sh** After Neil Gorsuch Sets The Record Straight About The Constitution [VIDEO]

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, Democratic Senator Feinstein had a major meltdown over the SCOTUS pick’s philosophy of “looking to the original public meeting of the Constitution when they decide what a provision of the Constitution means.”

“This is personal, but I find this originalist judicial philosophy to be really troubling,” Feinstein explained. “In essence, it means the judges and courts should evaluate our constitutional rights and privileges as they were understood in 1789.”

“However, to do so would not only ignore the intent of the framers, that the Constitution would be a framework on which to build, but it would severely limit the genius of what our Constitution upholds,” she continued. “I firmly believe the American Constitution is a living document, intended to evolve as our country evolves.”

“At the time of our founding, African-Americans were enslaved. It was not so long after women had been burned at the stake for witchcraft, and the idea of an automobile—let alone the Internet—was unfathomable,” she continued.

“In fact, if we were to dogmatically adhere to originalist interpretations, then we would still have segregated schools and bans on interracial marriage, women wouldn’t be entitled to equal protection under the law, and government discrimination against LGBT Americans would be permitted,” she added.

Of course, Feinstein is blowing Gorsuch’s philosophy way out of proportion. You can see how ridiculous he thinks she is just by watching his face in the clip below: