Feds Expose What Loretta Lynch Really Did For Hillary During Investigation…

FBI Director James Comey, who was named to his position by Barack Obama, is scrambling once again after new information has surfaced about the Hillary Clinton private email scandal.

Now, Comey’s own agency has uncovered evidence that indicates just how far former Attorney General Loretta Lynch was willing to go to cover up Hillary’s actions.

In a recent testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey dismissed any accusations of wrongdoing, saying, “Her meeting with President Clinton on that airplane was the capper for me, and I then said, you know what, the [Department of Justice] cannot, by itself, credibly end this.”

The FBI then acknowledged the existence of an email written by a Democratic operative that appears to show Lynch’s team meeting with Bill Clinton. That turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge reported that the email explicitly stated that Lynch would do “whatever it took to prevent criminal charges to be brought against Hillary Clinton in the email probe.”

“The New York Times recently reported that the FBI had found a troubling email among the ones the Russians hacked from Democrat operatives,” Republican Senator Chuck Grassley asked Comey, “The email reportedly provided assurances that Attorney General Lynch would protect Secretary Clinton by making sure the FBI investigation ‘didn’t go too far.’ How and when did you first learn of this document? Also, who sent it and who received it?”

Comey argued that could not answer the question “because it would call for a classified response.”

