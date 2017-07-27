Feds Catch DNC Chairwoman’s Aide Trying To Flee Out Of Country After Destroyed Hard Drives Were Found In His Home

According to recent reports, a longtime IT staffer with experience working with more than 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives has been arrested while attempting to flee the country.

According to reports, Imran Awan, a Pakistani-born immigrant, is under investigation for “wide-ranging equipment and data theft.” Awan was still employed by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz when he was barred from access to the House IT network.

“Multiple relatives of Imran Awan, including his wife Hina Alvi, Abid Awan and Jamal Awan — all House staffers until recently — are also being investigated in connection to the alleged procurement scam, according to a senior House official close to the investigation,” Politico reported at the time.

Now, six months into the investigation, more disturbing information has come to light.

Six hard drives were discovered at Awan’s residence and he is now under FBI investigation. Awan has been desperately attempting to get the hard drives back. Capitol Police are now looking into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Awan and three of his relatives. Capitol Police have also reportedly seized computer equipment tied to Wasserman Schultz.

Awan remains on Wasserman Schultz’s payroll, but in an advisory capacity.