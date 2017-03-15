Federal Judges Nukes Obama With – The Time Is Now

Ever since Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones during the 2016 election, Americans have been demanding answers. This week, Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared on Fox News to weigh in on just how serious this situation has gotten.

Napolitano said there is no doubt that the CIA has been spying on Americans, judging by leaked documents from the agency. He alleges that the leaks prove that our country is “one step away from totalitarianism.” Napolitano referenced CIA documents released by WikiLeaks, revealing that intelligence officials have been spying on Americans using advanced technology like smartphones.

These documents show, he claims, “conclusively and unambiguously that the CIA has been using its tradecraft on Americans in the United States.”

“I don’t buy the denials because my friends in the intelligence community don’t buy the denials,” he said, noting that nobody on the congressional intelligence committees is taking the denials at face value.

“We’re one step away from totalitarianism when I’m in front of the microwave in my kitchen and they can hear what I’m talking about,” he said.

What do you think? Do you agree with Napolitano?