Federal Judge Gives Barack Obama Devastating News… It’s Not Over Yet

This week, Barack Obama got bad news when a federal judge ordered the State Department to release previously redacted information in Hillary Clinton’s emails. The communication reportedly involves the Obama administration’s response to the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the State Department turn over “eight identical paragraphs” of information redacted from two Clinton emails on September 13, 2012. The emails contain summaries of discussions between Obama and Egyptian and Libyan leaders two days after the tragic attack that left four Americans dead.

According to Judicial Watch, the emails prove what Clinton and Obama knew and when.

“The full emails may reveal what former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama knew about the September 11, 2012, terror attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi,” Judicial Watch wrote in a press release.

The State Department originally withheld the emails because they deserved a “deliberative process” Freedom of Information Act exemption. Of course, this decision was ultimately overturned by Jackson.

“An agency’s deliberate withholding of an FOIA claim, either to gain a tactical advantage or, as appears to be the case here, to protect the agency’s interests and those of its former head, is ‘a motive undoubtedly inconsistent with FOIA’s broad remedial purpose …’” Judicial Watch said in their lawsuit.

