Federal Judge Who Blocked Immigration Ban Learns His Fate… It’s Not Pretty

This week, a federal judge blocked President Trump’s immigration order protecting Americans from migrants coming from seven extreme Muslim countries. Of course, liberals quickly supported the order—but President Trump has no intention of backing down.

In fact, Trump slammed the judge’s decision, claiming several Middle Eastern countries agree with the ban. After the decision was announced, the president took to Twitter fire off a series of tweets.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security—big trouble!” Trump tweeted.

“Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban,” he added. “They know if certain people are allowed in it’s death & destruction!”

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he concluded.

At the same time, airlines were allowing passengers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen to fly to U.S. cities. On Saturday morning, Qatar Airways announced it would be allowing previously banned passengers following the ruling. Air France, Etihad Airlines, and Lufthansa all followed. But several airlines informed passengers they would still be following Trump’s original order.

The administration also called the judge’s ruling ‘outrageous’ and vowed to appeal the decision. Still, Judge Robart’s ruling took effect immediately on Friday. Customs and Border Protection were immediately notified that major US airlines will begin to reinstate visas.

What do you think? Is this judge’s ruling completely unacceptable?