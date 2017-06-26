Fed Up Trump Takes Control Of Interview, Drops Huge Nuke On Live TV [WATCH]

On Friday, Donald and Melania Trump gave an interview on Fox & Friends, during which the president called the investigation into allegations of Russia collusion and claims he obstructed justice ‘ridiculous.’ He also called the friendship between Special Counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey “very bothersome.”

“Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he’ll come up with an honorable conclusion,” Trump said, adding that Mueller and Comey were “very, very good friends.” He went on to criticize Mueller for the team he is building.

“I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton,” Trump said, according to Fox News. “I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth.”

Trump’s comments come shortly after he confessed on Twitter that he had not taped conversations between himself and Comey.

“When he found out that there may be tapes out there…I think his story may have changed,” Trump said. “I mean you’ll have to take a look at that because then he has to tell what actually happened at the events. [The suggestion] wasn’t very stupid. He did admit that what I said was right and, if you look further back before he heard about that, maybe he wasn’t admitting that.”

Trump also took the time to criticize Democrats who are attempting to block his healthcare plan from progressing.

“They are, right now, obstructionists,” Trump said. “All they wanna do is obstruct. I think they’d do much better as a party if they tried to get along with us. I think the American public is tired of obstructionists.”

