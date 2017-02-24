FBI Makes Massive Announcement About Trump… This Changes Everything

Over the past few weeks, the liberal media has been touting conspiracy theories that Donald Trump teamed up with Russia to win the election. Now, this theory has been shot down and evidence is indicating the president has been in the right all along.

According to reports, the FBI found no evidence that Trump associates knew they were talking to Russian intelligence officers.

“They found no indication that there was any collusion,” NBC News reporter Pete Williams said of the FBI investigation. “The number of these contacts was not a large number; they were not constant. They were not contacts, as far as the U.S. knows, with Russian intelligence people.”

“One official told me today, ‘You never know with the Russians,’ but there is no confirmed connection between these Trump associates and any Russian intelligence figures,” Williams added.

It’s no surprise that the mainstream media was jumping to conclusions without evidence, but this should shut down rumors once and for all. Trump won the election fair and square.