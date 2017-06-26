FBI Launch Massive Investigation Into Bernie Sanders And His Wife… He’s Going Down

According to recent reports, Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, have just hired prominent defense attorneys. This comes amid an FBI investigation into a loan Jane Sanders obtained to expand Burlington College while she was its president.

Sanders top adviser Jeff Weaver told CBS News the couple has sought legal protection over federal agents’ allegation from a January 206 complaint accusing Jane Sanders of distorting donor levels in a 2010 loan application for a $10 million from People’s United Bank to purchase 33 acres of land for the institution.

Prosecutors will also be looking into allegations that Sen. Sanders’ office inappropriately urged the bank to approve the loan.

Why aren't we talking more about Bernie Sanders and his wife being under FBI investigation? https://t.co/1Za38D3iBa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2017