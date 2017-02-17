FBI Finally Admits Hillary Rodham Should Be Behind Bars… Here’s Why

While Hillary Clinton was on the campaign trail, she was also under investigation by the FBI—making her one of the most controversial Democratic candidates of all time. For months, the public was witness to the FBI’s incompetent handling of the case.

Ever since she lost to President Trump, Clinton has been attempting to fly under the radar, surfacing only to discredit the Trump administration on Twitter. She continues to dodge prison for her use of a personal email server.

The issue is making headlines once again after WikiLeaks released a report indicating the FBI is making progress in their investigation. As it turns out, Clinton was aware that she was breaking that law—something she blatantly lied about to the American public.

FBI quietly releases new Hillary Clinton investigation documents (part 5) [as yet, no announcement] https://t.co/lmyWF5rA8H — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 9, 2017