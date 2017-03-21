FBI Director Makes Shocking Admission About Trump’s Wiretapping

FBI Director James Comey is conducting a hearing before Congress, related to claims that Russia interfered in the United States election by working with Donald Trump and members of his campaign team.

Comey, who has made headlines this year for his controversial investigation into Hilary Clinton, has just confirmed that the FBI is investigating Russian interference in last year’s election. The FBI director said the investigation could lead to criminal charges, but refused to elaborate any further.

This announcement is shocking for many reasons—not the least of which is that it shows the FBI’s willingness to engage in a political witch hunt. They are choosing to press forward even though no evidence exists that Russia interfered with the election.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have been distracting the American public with continuous claims about Russia. They continue to throw unsubstantiated hurdles Trump’s way.