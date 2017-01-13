FBI Director James Comey Goes Completely Rouge, Reveals Sickening Secret Hillary Has Been Hiding

Ever since Donald Trump won the presidency, liberals have been complaining that he only won because Russia hacked into the DNC’s computer servers. Of course, these allegations weren’t enough to allow the FBI to investigate the intrusion themselves. This Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey told Senate lawmakers that though the FBI requested access to the hacked server, they were ultimately denied.

Comey revealed that the FBI made “multiple requests at different levels,” but eventually came to a deal with the DNC that a “highly respected private company” would get access and share its finding with investigators.

“We’d always prefer to have access hands-on ourselves, if that’s possible,” Comey commented, adding that he did not know why the DNC rejected their request.

Of course, the DNC is denying these claims. Fortunately, a senior law enforcement official was willing to shed some light on the situation in Comey’s favor.

“The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated,” the official commented. “This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third-part for information. These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier.”

Our guess? The DNC didn’t want the FBI to investigate the server because an investigation would likely confirm what we already know: Trump won this election fair and square.