According to recent reports, the FBI may have just cleared former general Michael Flynn and affirmed the innocent of President Trump and his administration on accusations of collusions with Russia.

Right Journalist notes that feds have completed “a month-long investigation into the Trump/Russia connection” and that “Americans are incidentally intercepted when the FBI monitors foreign individuals like Russian embassy officials.”

That is precisely what happened to Flynn, and what true journalists have been arguing about for months.

The report also notes that intercepted texts between Flynn and a Russian ambassador contained nothing more than talking about holiday wishes, condolences for tragedies, and a reminder that President Trump would not be like President Trump was not Obama when it came to diplomatic relations.

What was criminal was the public unveiling of Flynn’s name.