FBI Agent Caught Sending Anti-Trump Messages, Mueller Has To Remove Him From Trump Investigation

A veteran FBI agent had to be removed from Special Council Robert Muller’s investigation as news came forward that the agent had sent some anti-Trump text messages to people in his contacts.

Three seperate people close to the matter have confirmed that Muller reassigned Peter Strzok from the team investigating Russia’s election meddling to the FBI’s human resources department.

Strzok is a veteran investigator who worked on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server while she was serving as Secretary of State under the Obama administration. Strzoks also was looking into potential connections between Trump and Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team after the Department of Justice’s inspector general launched an investigation into text messages Strzok has sent that could be portrayed as anti-Trump.

The agent reportedly exchanged text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, whom he was dating, during the campaign and Clinton investigation that appeared to support the Democratic presidential candidate, people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

The Post could not reach Strzok or Page.

“Immediately upon learning of the allegations, the Special Counsel’s Office removed Peter Strzok from the investigation,” Mueller spokesman Peter Carr told The Hill. “Lisa Page completed her brief detail and had returned to the FBI weeks before our office was aware of the allegations.”

While it is a good sign that upon discovery of the agent with ant-Trump bias, that he was removed from the investigation, there is clearly an anti-Trump sentiment among these investigators that only serves to work against Trump.

From Muller, to other members of his team, on a personal level they seem to not like Trump, whether it’s because he’s never been in politics and is able to win the presidency or it’s for another reason, it’s effecting the investigation for sure.