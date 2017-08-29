Fauxcahontas Is Outraged By A Type Of Cigarette She Claims Is Racist

Super-liberal Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who President Trump previously nicknamed “Goofy Liz,” can’t seem to stop pointing fingers at everyone and accusing them of being racist.

She recently joined forces with other Democratic senators to get the Food and Drug Administration to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes.

Explained in her letter, Senator Warren went so far as to assert that the tobacco industry is somehow targeting black people with marketing efforts for menthol cigarettes.

Warren began her letter, “The tobacco industry has a long history of targeting menthol cigarettes to African-Americans and in particular African-American youth through strategic marketing and promotional materials.” She continued, “These actions have resulted in significant health disparities in communities of color.”

Warren then made her requests of the FDA saying, “Continued delay on this issue will only further worsen this public health crisis, as a new generation of smokers are initiated and become addicted to menthol cigarettes … We urge the FDA to use its authority to expediently remove menthol as a flavor additive.”

