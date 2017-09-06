Fauxcahontas Claims Her Christian Faith Is “Deep And Authentic”, Gets Instantly Crushed

After visiting a historically black church in Atlanta last week, the Boston Globe is pronouncing the Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Christian Faith “deep and authentic.”

Rev. Miniard Culpepper met with the senator before every debate in her 2012 campaign “at her request.” He described Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a “praying woman . . . She believes in prayer.”

Victoria McGrane from the Globe describes Warren’s visit to Ebenezer Baptist Church, “It might have been just another political stop, a timely bit of outreach to the African-American voters who could be key should she run for president, but then Warren shifted her focus to Matthew 25:40 — and Jesus.”

However, commentators are calling her efforts “self-righteous” and “hypocritical.”

Yes, and I guess Elizabeth Warren’s "deep and authentic" Christian faith is exactly why she valiantly fights for the #1 abortion provider… pic.twitter.com/98Fp91FYc0 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) September 3, 2017

Christian faith??!?? It looks likes she's confused again about what she is. All of the left is confused & crazy. pic.twitter.com/FPl8kCngmE — Jerrod Sweet (@JerrodSweet) September 4, 2017

Hillary Clinton wants to be a preacher, Elizabeth Warren has a deep authentic Christian faith. They must reeeally think voters are stupid. 😂 — Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) September 4, 2017

Elizabeth Warren is apparently "in" for 2020. A major plank is her CLAIM to be a "true Christian". Oh really? Please retweet and share… pic.twitter.com/g23WFXmRtw — Timothy Tobin (@tatobin2) September 4, 2017

Sen. Warren is under attack because critics claim that she is using religion as a way to gain back the voters that she lost in the 2016 election.

“They see their party, the Democrats, in need of leadership from another Harvard-brand liberal, full of self-righteous fury at the unfairness of America, but not above doing very well indeed for herself. Hillary is so over, and the remaining progressives are not up to the standards the Globe imagines itself representing. So, it is time to polish up her image, and pave the way for a replacement for the unmentionable Trump.”

She got a brutal wakeup call in return.

