Faulkner Wipes The Floor With Chris Matthews Claiming Susan Rice Is ‘Only In Trouble Because She Is Black’

MSNBC host Chris Matthews just made one of the most controversial comments in his career, when he argued that the only reason people are angry with Susan Rice is because she is a black woman. Never mind the fact that she was caught red-handed in a major scandal.

Matthews then went on a ridiculous rant, claiming that Republicans are always “out to get someone.”

“Notice it’s always a female? Just a thought,” said Matthews. His guest took it one step further.

“Did she do something wrong?” Mother Jones editor David Corn pressed. “There is no information indicating that. So they are making her, you know, basically, they’re defaming her without any reason to do so because she’s a woman. Maybe because she’s a black woman. Maybe because they didn’t like her during Benghazi.”

Harris Faulkner and Eboni Williams were not happy about that.

“Oh no, you have got to be kidding me! I haven’t seen that,” Eboni Williams argued. “I haven’t seen that. Because she’s a black woman? That’s crazy.”

“You can’t get to the truth because she’s black and she’s a woman? Neither one of those men are serious,” Faulker noted.

“I don’t know what their motivations for that black-woman-illusion crap is, but it actually discredits and undermines really us and…me as a black woman…What is it that you’re implying?” Williams pressed. “That somehow, we as black women are less capable, less accountable and less credible than others?”

