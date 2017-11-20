Father Of Freed UCLA Player Implies Trump Didn’t Do Much For His Son

After receiving a very weak thank you from the UCLA basketball players and disrespect from Lavar Ball, father of LiAngello Ball, one of the players, Trump tweeted on Sunday that he should have left the players in jail.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

On Friday, when asked about Trump’s role in freeing his son, Lavar Ball downplayed it by responding “Who?” implying that Trump didn’t do much to help him get his son home, which is just not true.

“What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” he continued.

The players were facing a jail sentence of 10 years after shoplifting from a clothing store, and President Trump was in the country, talking to the leader of China, and you really don’t think he helped?

The only reason those players are out of jail right now is because Trump was able to negotiate their release. As much power as Lavar Ball thinks he has, he is powerless is negotiations with the Chinese government, helpless without the aid of President Trump, so for him to pretend like he was able to accomplish the release of his son without the help of Trump is ridiculous and disrespectful.

This is classic of Lavar Ball however and probably little more than a publicity stunt, which he is well known for. He rose to prominence for making bold predictions and claims about his three sons who play basketball at various levels. He’s known as a loud mouth and publicly bashes those with more success than himself in an attempt to raise his profile and that of his sons.

It is so sad that the Ball family can’t accept that fact that without the help of President Trump, LiAngelo Ball would be sitting in a Chinese jail cell.