Fast Food Chain Refuses To Back Down In Support Of Their Christian Faith

In the eight years that Barack Obama has been our president, we’ve seen a growing resentment toward Christians in this country. Christians have been told not to say “Merry Christmas” so that they don’t offend those of other religions.

Donald Trump has made it clear he will not tolerate this kind of discrimination. Now it seems this message is already being embraced by businesses throughout the country.

Reddit user jrosen94 shared an awesome sandwich wrap from Jimmy John’s this week with a “Merry Christmas” sticker across it. The post received more than 6,000 upvotes.

Another Reddit user, barefootoutside, also made a comment about the return of “Merry Christmas.”

“A cashier told me and very Lebanese mother ‘Goodbye and Merry Christmas!’ And my mother looks at me and says: See? It’s because of Trump that people are saying Merry Christmas again!”