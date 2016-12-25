Famous Singer Does Despicable Thing On Stage To Trump… No Class [VIDEO]

Ever since Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election by a landslide, liberal Hollywood has been complaining about how ‘unfair’ the result is. Apparently, the radically leftwing entertainment industry cannot accept that Hillary Clinton is not the right person to run our country.

During a recent performance at the Standing Rock benefit in Los Angeles, singer Fiona Apple broke into a disturbing, anti-Trump Christmas carol she called “Trump’s Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”

Here are a few choice lyrics from the song, courtesy of Conservative 101:

“Trump’s nuts roasting on an open fire/As he keeps nipping at his foes. You’ll cry ‘creepy uncle’ every time he arrives/For he keeps clawing at your clothes.”

Apple concluded her performance by shouting, “Donald Trump, f*ck you!”

Not surprisingly, the classless act of disrespect for our future president did not go over well with patriots. Twitter quickly exploded with people criticizing the once-star for her disgusting performance.