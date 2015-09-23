Famous Hollywood Actor Kevin Sorbo Publicly Humiliates Obama In The Worst Way Possible

President Obama once again sparked outrage when he announced that he intends to bring 10,000 Middle Eastern refugees into the United States.

While most of Hollywood is staying quiet about the plan, “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo has taken to social media to criticize Obama for his lack of knowledge and tact when it comes to protecting our country.

He posted the following to his Facebook page:

One has to ask, well, at least I have to ask, why is it that all of these Syrian refugees, along with other refugees from other countries are going to all the countries in western Europe and not to other countries in the Middle East which are Muslim like the refugees are?? Saudi Arabia has a tent village with air conditioned tents that hold 3 million people! 3 million, and they have not taken in 1, not 1 refugee from Syria!! Why is that? And why are the vast majority of these refugees young males in the age range of 15-35. Look at the news footage of these refugees. 80% of the refugees are young males. And Obama wants to take 10,000 of them into America without vetting them. Welcome to Jonestown. Drink the kool-aid liberals. You can get emotional and angry at this post, but wake up.

According to new reports, the refugee screening process doesn’t seem to be working either. One of the new refugees was arrested for rape just nine days after being imported into the country.

What do you think? Are you tired of Obama putting our country at risk?